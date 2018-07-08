Man in wheelchair run over in Daytona Beach, causes road closure

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - North Atlantic Avenue was shut down in both directions between Seabreeze and Riverview for nearly two hours following a crash in which a man in a wheelchair was run over by a car, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The man was struck by a car just before 9 p.m. on the 700 block of North Atlantic.

"He just got wiped away," one witness said. " I watched the whole thing. Oh my god, he took a hard hit."

Police tell News 6 the driver of an SUV who hit the man in the wheelchair did stop and stay at the scene as officers investigated.

The name and condition of the man in the wheelchair has not been released. ​

