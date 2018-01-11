Man inappropriately touched student on campus, UCF police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A student said a man inappropriately touched her Wednesday evening on campus, according to the University of Central Florida Police Department.

The female student reported that the man inappropriately grabbed her inside Business Administration I around 5:50 p.m.

The woman said the man was lingering near a vending machine and engaged her in conversation before he touched her, police said. The woman ran from the building and reported the incident to police about an hour later.

Police said the man is described by the woman as a dark-skinned man who is 5 foot 7 inches tall with a thin build who was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. Police are reviewing surveillance video.

"The safety of everyone on UCF's campus remains UCFPD's top priority, and we will continue to investigate what took place this evening," UCF police said. "Please stay aware of your surroundings and be vigilant about your safety."

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is advised to say something. UCFPD can be reached by calling 407-823-5555 or 911 in an emergency.

According to authorities, a woman fought off a man who grabbed her in a restroom Tuesday on the east campus of Valencia College during an attempted sexual attack. Authorities have not said that the incidents are connected.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.