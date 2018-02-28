Man indicted in homicide of 80-year-old Brevard man

VIERA, Fla. - Just over a year after 80-year-old Grady Wright was found dead in his Scottsmoor home, a grand jury issued an indictment Tuesday in his suspected homicide.

Richard Young, a 35-year-old Titusville tree trimmer, was already at Bridges of Cocoa serving a work release sentence on unrelated charges when the charges were handed down, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

On Feb. 17 of last year, Wright 's friend began to worry about him when he didn't show up to dinner. Police were called and Wright was found dead. Autopsy results showed that his death was a homicide, according to police.

Detectives said that Young had been trimming trees at Wright's home on the day he was killed. Witness statements and evidence were presented to the grand jury Tuesday, and charges were formally pressed.

No information on the motivation for the killing or the cause of death was released by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Young was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on no bond status.

