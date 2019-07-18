Man indicted in trailer park shooting death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who claimed he accidentally shot a woman has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with her death, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Orlando East Mobile Home Park around 4:30 p.m. on June 29 and found Michelle Ennis, 44, dead in a trailer. A neighbor said Jack Mathis Jr. knocked on her door, fell to his knees and said, "I shot her. It was an accident," the report said.

That woman said she went inside the trailer and found Ennis was cold to the touch and not breathing, according to authorities.

Mathis, 34, was initially arrested on a charge of manslaughter with a firearm and drug-related charges.

On Thursday, deputies announced that a grand jury had indicted him on a first-degree murder charge.

