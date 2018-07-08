Man injured after motorized bicycle crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was seriously injured after a motorized bicycle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. at Williamson and Cornerstone boulevards.

Police said officers learned that passersby spotted the victim, identified by police as Guy Stewart, 55, lying on Williamson Boulevard. His bike was nearby.

It is unknown whether Stewart was hit by a vehicle or lost control of his bicycle, police said.

Stewart suffered a fractured skull. Police said he is listed in serious condition at Halifax Health Medical Center.

Anyone who may have seen the accident occur or has any information about what happened to Stewart is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 386-671-5372.

