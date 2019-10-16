Man injured, arrested after shootout with another vehicle, Apopka police say

APOPKA, Fla. - One person is in custody following a shooting involving people in two vehicles Monday afternoon. The shooters used assault-style rifles, according to Apopka police.

Police responded to the area of Vick Road and Old Dixie Highway at 1:15 p.m. for reports of people in two vehicles shooting at one another with rifles. According to the arrest report, officers said they saw a Chevrolet Malibu and a silver Lexus matching the description of the suspect vehicles.

Officers were able to track the Lexus to 6th Street and Alabama Avenue where the driver, Brandon Ayrow, 32, bailed out of the car. He was captured after he ran away. An American Tactical AR-15 rifle was found in the passenger seat of the Lexus, according to the report.

Ayrow had a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. He told police he was shot by a person known as "O.J." with a "chopper," the street term for an AK-47-style rifle, according to the report.

Ayrow is a convicted felon and cannot possess a firearm or ammunition. After he was cleared from ORMC he was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest without violence.

Jail records show Ayrow's bail is pending.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as detectives follow leads on the second vehicle and the other person(s) involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit Crimeline.org.

