Man injured in apparent shooting at Orange County bank, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man suffered severe injuries early Tuesday in a robbery and apparent shooting outside an Orange County bank, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2:40 a.m. near a Wells Fargo in the 4500 block of Hoffner Avenue near Conway Road.

Orange County sheriff's deputies said they were called to the area for a report of gunshots.

Deputies said they found a man in the parking lot suffering from severe injuries, and he claimed that he had been robbed. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition, deputies said.

Another call was then made to authorities, and a second man was found in a separate location, officials said. The man said he had been robbed near the Wells Fargo and injured the culprit before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

It's not known if the man taken to ORMC was injured by the second man.

An investigation is ongoing.

