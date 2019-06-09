Man injured in crash after carjacking mail truck, authorities say

HOLLY HILLS, Fla. - A man was injured in a crash Saturday after stealing a mail truck and leading police on a chase, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

A mail carrier said Jesse Estep approached her outside the mail truck, pointed a canister of Mace at her and demanded the keys to the mail truck, police said.

Estep drove out of the parking lot and eventually was pursued by police as he went onto I-95, northbound, where he crashed in the area of mile marker 278, authorities said.

Estep was injured in the crash and taken to Advent Health.



