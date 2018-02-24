Man injured in South Daytona officer-involved shooting, police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating Saturday after an officer-involved shooting left a 31-year-old man injured, according to the South Daytona Police Department.

Police said officers were called to an apartment complex on Banana Cay Drive just after 8:20 a.m. by a woman who said her ex-boyfriend told her he had taken a lot of medication because he was upset over their relationship.

The woman told police the man may be armed with a knife, officers said.

When officers arrived at the apartment, the man charged at them with a weapon, police said. One of the officers used his Taser on the man, but he wouldn't stop, department officials said.

Police said one of the officers fired his gun and they were eventually able to wrestle the man to the ground as he continued fighting and handcuff him.

The man was taken to Halifax Medical Center for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers said the man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to a charge of resisting an officer with violence based on a warrant out of Miami.

The officers involved in the incident were not identified, but police said the officer who fired his weapon is being placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

