Man injured when car crashes into Cocoa 7-Eleven, officials say

COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa 7-Eleven now features a car-sized hole in its storefront after a Tuesday afternoon crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash at the Clearlake Road 7-Eleven after a car struck the convenience store just after 12:30 p.m., News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

After smashing into the store, located just south of the Eastern Florida State College campus, the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During an interview with troopers, the driver said his gas pedal got stuck and he was unable to stop the car, causing him to plow into the wall.

The incident remains under investigation, and no other injuries were immediately reported. The 7-Eleven remains closed as of 2 p.m.

