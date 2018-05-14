Mother's Day machete attack leads to standoff in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A man is accused of causing a four-hour standoff after he attacked his mother's boyfriend with a machete then threatened to do the same to her, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said they were called to a home on Audubon Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Sunday where Thomas Mayberry lives with his mother and her boyfriend in reference to a machete attack.

The victim said he was in bed on the computer when Mayberry entered the room with a machete and struck him multiple times, slicing his scalp open, cutting his arm and severing his ear nearly in half, according to the affidavit.

Mayberry then turned to his mother and said, "(Expletive), you're next," the report said.

As he was swinging the machete at his mother, Mayberry tripped over a dog bed and dropped the weapon, according to authorities. The victims grabbed the machete and pushed Mayberry out of the bedroom and called police, officials said.

Mayberry's mother told police that he abuses his Adderall prescription and that he was upset because the Department of Children and Families has had custody of his children since August, according to the report.

Police said Mayberry barricaded himself inside the home for four hours before surrendering.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to commit a felony.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.