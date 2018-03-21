Man jumps from balcony of burning home in Osceola County

Osceola County, Fla. - A family is left without a home after fire started in their kitchen Tuesday night.

Francisco Rosado said he was getting ready for bed when one of his dogs barked at him. Moments later, he saw black smoke taking over his home on Jones Lane.

Rosado then tossed his two dogs off the balcony and jumped, escaping the flames.

"I have a 145-pound dog and I threw him out the balcony, landed on the car then I threw the other dog then threw myself out." Rosado said.

He said his wife and 13-year-old daughter were out buying dinner at a nearby McDonald's when their home caught on fire.

"I'm glad everyone is safe and that I am alive. Where the fire started, my daughter's bedroom, is right above, so I am glad they were out of the house at the moment," he explained.

Osceola County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire just after 11 p.m. and were able to extinguish the flames.

The Rosado family said they are staying with a relative for now and are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.