Man jumps into Sykes Creek to escape deputies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man tried to escape from a Brevard County deputy by jumping into Sykes Creek, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that a deputy observed a suspicious vehicle and smelled marijuana on the driver once the deputy approached the driver. The deputy said the driver did not have a driver's license.

Upon arrest, the driver became violent and tried to flee from the deputy, eventually jumping into Sykes Creek, according to authorities.

Authorities said the driver was found after an extensive search. Pedro Lopez Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with resisting with violence, possession of cocaine and marijuana and driving without a driver's license.

