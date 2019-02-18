Man kicks out patrol car window after beating pregnant girlfriend, police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A man who beat his pregnant girlfriend and her 3-year-old child violently resisted arrest then kicked out the window of a patrol car, according to the South Daytona Police Department.

Police said the victim flagged down an officer shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday saying that her boyfriend, 28-year-old Scott Childs, had punched her repeatedly and dragged her 3-year-old child by the hair because the couple was arguing about whether to get out of bed.

The victim is 7 weeks pregnant with Childs' baby, according to the report. Police said the woman and the child had red marks on their bodies but did not require medical attention.

When an officer knocked on the door, Childs opened it then slammed it shut, saying that he would not come outside, the affidavit said. He then ran out from the back side of the house and officers chased him, according to authorities.

Childs raised his arms in a fighting stance when officers confronted him on Reed Canal and he refused to comply with their commands to stop resisting, the report said.

Police said Childs physically resisted arrest by kicking his legs as they tried to handcuff him and one officer was kicked in the left knee as they were trying to get Childs off the ground and into the patrol vehicle.

Once Childs inside the patrol car, officers said they had to rush to the jail because Childs was banging his head on the vehicle and kicked the passenger side window out.

Childs was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, child abuse without great bodily harm and criminal mischief.

