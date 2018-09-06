Man killed after argument at Orlando home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County homicide detectives are investigating the death of man killed during an altercation Thursday at a home near Orange Blossom Trial and Forest City Road.

Deputies said they were called to 5637 Satel Drive at 9:30 a.m. on an aggravated battery report. When they arrived they found an injured man, who was taken to Florida Hospital where he died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

People on scene told investigators that a man pulled up in a car to the home on Satel Drive where a woman was in the driveway. The man got out of the car and went into the garage where he confronted another man and they argued, deputies were told.

The driver walked out of the garage, spoke to the woman in the driveway and then the two left in a car together.

Officials did not say how the unidentified man was killed.

Deputies said the death is a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

