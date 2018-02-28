Man killed after tire blows out on Florida Turnpike, troopers say

Trooper Joseph Perri was hit in his FHP patrol car on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

OCOEE, Fla. - A 26-year-old man was killed Tuesday after a tire blew out on his pickup truck on the Florida Turnpike, causing him to crash into a road barrier, troopers said.

Emmanuel Godinez, of Ocoee, was driving north near mile marker 252 when the right rear tire tread on his Ford pickup truck separated, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Godinez lost control of the truck and crashed into a highway cement wall, which caused the vehicle to flip. Troopers wrote in the report he was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Godinez was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

