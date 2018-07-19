Man dead, woman hurt after Osceola house fire

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A house fire in Osceola County Thursday morning left one man dead and his wife injured, according to fire rescue officials.

Crews said they received a call about flames at the home in the 2900 block of Foraker Way around 6:05 a.m.

When crews arrived, the man, who is believed to be in his 60s, was found dead inside, crews said.

His wife was also found in the home, fire officials said. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked.

The woman told fire crews that the smoke detectors went off inside the home, but her husband wasn't able to get out.

Crews at the scene said the flames went through the roof above the trees when they arrived.

The extent of the damage to the home was not immediately known. Crews were still monitoring the flames at the scene around 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal, Osceola fire officials said. Fire crews at the scene said it appears to have started in the living room area.

