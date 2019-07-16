Man killed in Pine Hills apartment shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are seeking the public's help after a man was killed when a Pine Hills apartment was shot up earlier this month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Casa Vida Apartments on Veranda Circle shortly around 1:30 a.m. on July 6 and found 34-year-old Primes Rucker lying dead in the middle of a doorway.

A witness who was inside the home said she was on the couch when she heard glass breaking and a loud gunshot then saw Rucker come running out of his room, according to the report. She saw Rucker's feet hit the floor and heard the sound of another gunshot and two people running out the apartment, records show.

Deputies said the witness knew the two men were dressed in all black but didn't get a good look at them.

Detectives found the sliding glass door had been broken and two fresh-looking holes in the wall, according to the report. A scale and a backpack that contained a bag with a label sticker indicating it might have had marijuana inside were found in the kitchen, deputies said.

Deputies posted on social media that a $5,000 reward is being offered for tips for information from the community. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

