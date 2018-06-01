Man killed in Polk County deputy-involved shooting, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed and a female deputy was injured during a deputy-involved shooting in Dundee Friday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the man caused the deputy's non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at 10:30 a.m. on 8th Street North in Dundee.

Details about the shooting and the names of the people involved have not been released.

