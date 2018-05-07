Man killed when jet skis collide near Courtney Campbell Causeway, FWC says

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are investigating a deadly jet ski crash in the waters near the Courtney Campbell Causeway Sunday.

The FWC said a 32-year-old man was operating one jet ski and a 41-year-old woman was operating another.

The man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he died, officials said.

The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital where she is in critical condition.

FWC officials said the incident is an ongoing investigation.

