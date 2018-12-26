Man kills 79-year-old wife, then himself, Polk County deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An 82-year-old Polk City man shot his ailing wife Saturday after telling his family he worried he would no longer be able to care for her due to his own health problems, authorities with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.



Henry Stanecki called his brother and told him about shooting his wife before turning the gun on himself, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.



Deputies found the couple Saturday night in their home dead of apparent gunshot wounds.



Authorities said Henry Stanecki called his brother in Cincinnati at 9:45 p.m. and said, “I just shot Nancy.”



Stanecki’s brother said he was worried about being able to care for his, 79-year-old wife, Nancy Stanecki, due to her poor health and frequent falls, because of his own deteriorating health.



Family members said the couple were married for 28 years.



The investigation is ongoing.

