Man leads deputies on pursuit while driving stolen vehicle with children inside, VCSO says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando man faces multiple charges after leading deputies on a pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle with a missing girl and boy in it, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Jervaughn Bonner, 26, was driving a stolen 2018 Ford passenger car around 12:10 a.m. Saturday when it was captured by license plate reader technology on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Deputies who were notified of the license plate reader hit spotted the car at a red light at International Speedway Boulevard and Nova Road, authorities said. A deputy pulled alongside the car while another deputy got out of his vehicle and ordered Bonner to put his hands up.

The children, described by the Sheriff's Office as a 15-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, in the vehicle weren't visible at the time, deputies said.

Authorities said Bonner looked at the deputies and made eye contact, then accelerated, ramming one of the patrol cars and fleeing south on Nova Road, then U-turning back north and heading west on International Speedway Boulevard.

Deputies deployed stop sticks at International Speedway Boulevard and White Street, deflating the driver's side tires, authorities said. Bonner, who was driving at speeds estimated at 80 to 100 mph, according to the Sheriff's Office, continued west on International Speedway Boulevard, past I-95 and Tomoka Farms Road, hitting another set of stop sticks about a half-mile west of Tomoka Farms.

With his tires deflated, Bonner headed onto I-4, hitting a guardrail along the way. Deputies said he kept heading west on the interstate as his front driver's side tire disintegrated and the wheel began throwing sparks.

Bonner eventually pulled into the median and bailed out of the vehicle, deputies said.

Bonner and the 15-year-old passenger ran, and a deputy saw her trying to hide in some bushes. Deputies said she was pulled from the shrubbery and placed in a patrol car while a K-9 unit looked for Bonner, eventually biting him on the arm.

Bonner was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment of arm injuries suffered in the K-9 apprehension, according to the Sheriff's Office. Bonner told deputies he heard the K-9 warnings and heard the dog come near him, but didn't think he was going to find him.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office said that while Bonner was taken to the hospital for arm injuries from the K-9 apprehension, Bonner had another medical issue and received treatment for that. It's unknown what the medical issue was.

Deputies said Bonner is charged with grand theft auto, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child abuse, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, interference with child custody, driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting an officer without violence.

The 15-year-old girl was returned to her mother. Deputies said the 4-year-old boy was found in the front seat without a seat belt or a child restraint seat. He was placed in the care of the state's Department of Children and Families.

There were no injuries to the children or any of the deputies involved, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.