Man lies about being shot in Florida forest, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man lied about a shooter being on the loose after he was found in Tiger Bay Forest suffering from what was later determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting before 4 p.m. Tuesday near Bear Island and Gopher Ridge roads.

Colon Woods, 30, initially told authorities that an unknown assailant shot him in the leg then fled, prompting a manhunt in the wooded area, the report said. Although Woods was asked several times whether the injury was self-inflicted, deputies said it wasn't until later that he admitted the story was fabricated.

At that point, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and K-9, Air 1 and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were told to call off the search for the shooter.

Woods was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. Deputies said they are continuing to investigate and it's possible Woods could face charges.

