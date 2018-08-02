Man brings food, clothing to impoverished area of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Every month, Charles Brown and a group of his friends meet inside a church to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They typically prepare about 250 sandwiches while organizing clothes and snacks.

Once the meals are packed, the volunteers go home and go to sleep. Then, every following morning, Brown and more volunteers meet under a bridge in Parramore to distribute the food and clothes to the impoverished area.

Brown said even though he does the work for free, he receives payment enough from being able to help others.

"I ain't rich," Brown said. "I don't have a great job, but God supplies so I can help somebody else out."

Brown's group is known as Carpenter's Fishermen.

"Our heavenly father being the carpenter," he said. "We are the fishermen."

If you would like to volunteer or donate, you can find the organization's Facebook page here.





