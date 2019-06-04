Man masturbates while watching woman at gym, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man publicly masturbated while watching a woman who was working out at a gym because he thought she was "freaky" and "she liked to watch," according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said they were called to a plaza on Garden Street around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and found Arthur Disbrow, 55, inappropriately touching himself while staring at the victim, who was exercising.

When Disbrow saw the officer, he stopped what he was doing and attempted to cover himself up, the report said.

Disbrow said he was smoking crack and using a sex toy on himself when he noticed the victim and began inappropriately touching himself in her direction, according to the affidavit. Police said Disbrow thought the victim was "freaky," that "she liked it" and "she liked to watch."

Disbrow was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and exposure of sexual organs.

