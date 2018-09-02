Man may have drowned behind Top Golf while fleeing arrest, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man possibly drowned after jumping into a nearby lake to avoid arrest, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle just before 2 a.m. at 9295 Universal Boulevard, behind the Top Golf entertainment complex.

A news release said deputies could smell illegal narcotics on the two men in the car. One of the men, a 35-year-old, was arrested, while the other, a 38-year-old ran from deputies into a nearby lake, according to the release. Deputies said they "pleaded with him to return to shore to no avail."

Orange County Fire Rescue was unable to locate the man. Officials said the Sheriff's Office Dive Team is continuing the search.

