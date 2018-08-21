Man, missing for several days, found dead in car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was missing for several days was found dead in his car in Orange County.

"It just shocked everybody who knew him, and knew about him because he was a good fella," said Jim Johnson.

Deputies found the body of 44-year-old Kartik Kothari seated inside his Mercedes-Benz on Sunday. The car was found parked in the lot of a recreation center on Whisper Lake Boulevard, just a few feet away from a playground.

"He talked to everybody, got along good with everybody," Johnson added.

Johnson says Kothari had been his boss for years at the Citgo gas station along South Rio Grande Avenue. He said that Kothari usually got to work at 10 a.m. every day, but workers said he never showed up Friday.

"I was here Thursday and he didn't show back up Friday and he didn't show back up Saturday," Johnson added.

Deputies said one of his coworkers had the key to Kothari's apartment and went to go check on him at home. But when he got there, the key no longer worked, appearing as if the locks had been changed.

Deputies said Johnson was reported missing Saturday, and one day later he was found dead.

"I kept asking him where 'Boss man is at?' and he said 'I don't know,' he said he called him and he didn't answer the phone," Johnson said.

Deputies are giving out a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information.

