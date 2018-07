ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have ruled the death of a man found dead at an Orlando apartment complex as a homicide.

Investigators say Robert Borders' body was found inside a car Thursday at the Walden Palms Apartments off Vineland Road.

Orlando police have not said how Borders was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

