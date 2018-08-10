Man named Duffus accused of recording child in library bathroom

OCOEE, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of filming a 10-year-old boy while he was using a bathroom at a local library, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Police said the victim and his mother were at West Oaks Library on Aug. 1. When the child went to use the men's restroom at about 1:05 p.m., he noticed someone raise a cellphone over the stall and point it at him, according to the affidavit.

The boy ran out of the bathroom and told his mother what happened. She then waited outside the restroom and confronted the man who came out, later identified as Wade Armstrong Duffus, a news release said.

Police said 19-year-old Duffus, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, walked around the victim and his mother, then left the library in a silver Honda even as library employees tried to stop him.

Surveillance video from the library showed Duffus got there at about 12:25 p.m. and went directly to the men's restroom, where he stayed for about 50 minutes, leaving after the incident with the child at about 1:15 p.m., officials said.

That surveillance video and video from the parking lot helped police identify Duffus as a suspect, according to authorities.

He was arrested Thursday on a video voyeurism charge.

