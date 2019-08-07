Holly Hill man says he was on phone with 911 dispatcher while stranger pointed gun at him

HOLLY HILL,Fla. - A 57-year-old Volusia County man is accused of pointing a gun at a stranger's head and firing his gun at the victim's door in Holly Hill, according to a Volusia County affidavit.

Rhino Louis Simboli is charged with attempted murder and armed burglary.

The victim said before police arrived at his home around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Jasmine Avenue he heard a knock at the door, according to the affidavit.

Court records show the victim told police Simboli was asking about a piece of mail.

The victim told Simboli he was at the wrong house and to leave his property, according to police.

Simboli had a gun in his right hand, and once the victim closed the door, Simboli shot at his door two times, court records show.

After the shots were fired, the victim called 911 and ran to his backyard.

"I don't know who it is," the victim told a dispatcher.

The victim told a dispatcher Simboli had a gun in his hand and was pointing it at him.

"Help me, please," the victim told a dispatcher.

"Do not (expletive) move," another voice shouted in the 911 call.

Officers responded to the home while the victim was on the phone with a dispatcher.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and ordered Simboli to step away from the gun and to get on the ground.

Investigators were able to handcuff Simboli.

After Simboli was in handcuffs, the victim told police he thought his life was going to end.

"I wish I blew his (expletive) head off," Simboli told an officer, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said they were able to find two shell casings at the home.

Simboli was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

