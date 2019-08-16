Man on motorized scooter dies in crash, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man died after a car crashed into the motorized personal assistance scooter he was riding on Wednesday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving a Pontiac Grand Am northbound on Wickham Road around 11:54 p.m. when Robert Luther, 57, pulled out into his path on his Jazzy Chair scooter.

The motorist attempted to avoid a collision, but ultimately ended up striking the unlit scooter.

Luther was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. Police said he died the next day.

The driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating with authorities, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

