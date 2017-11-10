Man opens fire outside police station 'for fun,' officials say

BELLE ISLE, Fla. - A man is facing more than half a dozen charges after police say he opened fire outside Belle Isle City Hall on Thursday.

Jonathan Aponte, 22, was taken into custody after police said he fired eight gunshots from his car near 1600 Nela Avenue. The area is right next to city hall, which is across the street from the police department.

"A couple residents called on the phone frantic because they heard gunshots right in the middle of this residential area," Belle Isle Police Chief Laura Houston said.

Shortly after the incident, police said Aponte's vehicle was seen parked in the driveway of a nearby home.

As officers approached the vehicle, they said the driver backed out of the driveway and sped down the quiet neighborhood street at speeds in excess of 60 to 80 mph.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Matchett Road and Wallace Street.

Police said Aponte then took off running toward a nearby school.

"(Aponte) jumped out of the car, threw a gun over the brick wall at Cornerstone Charter Academy and fled on foot onto the campus," Houston said.

The school was put on lockdown, but police said Aponte was quickly captured by responding officers.

Police said Aponte first told investigators the shooting was prompted by a drug deal, but then changed his story.

"The detective conducted an interview with (Aponte) and he admitted that he just had a gun and was shooting for fun," Houston said.

No one was injured and no property damage was reported from the gunfire.

On Friday, Aponte was being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.



Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.