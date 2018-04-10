Man out on bond accused of breaking into elderly woman's home as she slept

DeLEON SPRINGS, Fla. - A man out on bond on a burglary charge is accused of breaking into an 87-year-old woman's home as she slept and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim woke up at 12:40 a.m. Monday to find a man standing over her who quickly ran out of her bedroom and fled the home DeLeon Springs home. The elderly victim called her daughter, who called law enforcement.

During the investigation, deputies found that the man had broke in through the front door and stolen about $60,000 worth of savings bonds, approximately 25 antique silver coins, $400 worth of silver baby items such as rattles and spoons, Princess Diana memorabilia, multiple legal documents including Social Security cards and prescribed narcotics, the report said.

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed a man that matched the description of the burglary suspect attempting to break into a vehicle, according to the affidavit.

VCSO Detective Ben Gordon saw the video and recognized the man as 27-year-old Dillon Maurelis, who was out on bond on a burglary charge, authorities said.

Deputies said Maurelis was found at a DeLeon Springs gas station, still wearing the same Air Force One shoes he had on in the surveillance video. He also had cuts on his legs and blood on his T-shirt, which would be consistent with running through the woods near the victim's home, according to a news release.

Deputies also said they searched the shed, where Maurelis lives and found more than $70,000 worth of items that had been reported stolen during multiple burglaries in the DeLeon Springs area. Maurelis also had a substantial amount of cash, even though his landlord said he does not work, according to the report.

Maurelis was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft over $20,000, dealing in stolen property and burglary of a conveyance. He's being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.

