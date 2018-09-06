Man pepper sprays teen in fight over $3, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man is accused of spraying a teenage girl with her own pepper spray and trying to soak her in gasoline during a fight over $3, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The 17-year-old victim called police Wednesday night saying that Conrad Massey, 46, had attacked her in the area of Henry Butts Drive and Heron Street, the affidavit said.

Police said that Massey had been in an argument with the victim because he believed she owed him $3, so he rode up to her on his bicycle while she was sitting at a park, took her small can of pepper spray and sprayed it in her face then chased her as she ran away and attempted to pour gasoline on her.

"I had an incident yesterday. He beat me with a wooden stick. And now I'm sitting here in the park and he just came to the park and maced me and he's trying to pour gas on me. I just had to run," the girl said in a 911 call.

The victim said she was able to run home and call 911. She had no physical injuries.

Her grandmother, Evelina Brockington, said she was awoken by her granddaughter's screams.

"He tried to throw gas on her and mace her and she was gasping and they were helping her try to breathe," Brockington said.

Massey was arrested on a charge of child abuse without physical harm.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.