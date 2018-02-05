Man pistol-whipped, family forced into room during Deltona home invasion

DELTONA, Fla. - A man was pistol-whipped and his family was forced into a bedroom Sunday night during a home invasion in Deltona, deputies said.

The home invasion was reported at 10:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Lullwater Street.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the victim said three men forced their way into his home after he answered a knock at a rear door. He said one of the intruders pistol-whipped him on his head and demanded money, according to deputies.

The victim’s wife and children were ordered into a bedroom, and the culprits stole a TV, jewelry and cash, deputies said.

The victim suffered an abrasion to his head but was not seriously hurt, deputies said. No other injuries were reported.

It's not known if the man was targeted.

Details about the intruders have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

