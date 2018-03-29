Man pistol whips girlfriend, causes 4-hour standoff, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police took a man into custody Thursday morning after officers said he pistol whipped his girlfriend and led a four-hour standoff.

Authorities said the incident took place at 2024 West Gore Street around 2:12 a.m.

According to officers, the suspect was inside the home with three people when it all happened. When police arrived, the victim had exited the home, but he remained inside with an elderly woman, officers said.

Attempts were made to contact the suspect outside and by phone, but he refused to come out, police said.

A crisis negotiator eventually contacted the suspect by phone and convinced him to come outside, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT team members without incident, according to police.

