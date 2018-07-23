Man plows into deputy with vehicle, shoots at others in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy-involved shooting occurred Sunday evening in Auburndale, Polk County, after a deputy conducted a traffic stop in north Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a deputy conducted a traffic top on Daughtery Road near Pearce Road when the suspect hit the deputy with his car. The deputy rolled onto the hood of the patrol car during the incident, but authorities said he will be OK.

Authorities said that the suspect fled the scene and headed eastbound on 1-4 and then to Polk Parkway. Polk County deputies were in pursuit of the suspect and forced the car off the road at Berkely Road in Auburndale.

Authorities said that the suspect exited his vehicle and the shooting started. Deputies said that no one was injured during the shooting.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital.





