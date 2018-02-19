Man throws hot dogs at clerk during dispute over beer, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after surveillance video showed him throwing a hot dog at a clerk, then poking her in the face with a corn dog stick after she refused to serve him beer, officials say.

Deputies say 35-year-old Cavan McDaniel was at the Petro gas station in Ocala when the clerk told him that she would not sell him beer.

McDaniel became angry and began to throw hot dogs at her, deputies said. The video shows he then grabbed a corn dog and poked the clerk in the face with a stick. The clerk was left with a red mark under her eye, deputies said.

Surveillance video confirmed the clerk's story, and McDaniel was arrested on a battery charge, deputies said.

McDaniel is currently in the Marion County jail with no bond due to the incident violating a prior probation he had in Pasco County, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.