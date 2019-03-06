Man, pregnant woman injured in Orange County crash with semitruck

A man and pregnant woman were injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Orange County, fire rescue officials said. (Image: OCFR)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and a pregnant woman were injured in an Orange County crash Wednesday involving a tractor-trailer.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews said the crash between the semitruck and BMW took place near the intersection of Wetherbee Road and Orange Avenue.

The man and the pregnant woman were trapped in the BMW and had to be removed, crews said. They were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

It's unclear whether anyone else was injured or what led up to the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, fire rescue officials said.

Wetherbee Road was shut down at Orange Avenue following the crash but has since reopened.

