Man punches woman for driving slow in school zone, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando man is in jail after another driver said he assaulted her during a road rage incident.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the victim reported the incident Friday morning near Hiawassee Elementary School.

The victim told investigators that she slowed her vehicle while traveling in a marked school zone, and that's when the vehicle behind her started to tailgate her car.

Deputies said the suspect threw something at her vehicle, so she pulled over to call 911.

Investigators said while attempting to call for help, the driver of the other car, Lorens Milford, 24, grabbed the woman's wrist and took her phone.

The woman told detectives she got out of her car and was punched several times by Milford.

Without being able to write down his license plate, the victim called deputies again Sunday, after spotting a similar car.

Investigators said the car was registered to Milford, but he denied being the aggressor. According to deputies, Milford said the woman sideswiped his vehicle and he was attempting to get her insurance information when she attacked him.

The arrest affidavit notes that deputies did not see any damage to the woman's vehicle.

Milford was arrested and charged with robbery and battery.

