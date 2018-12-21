Man pushes infant into crib hard enough to cause skull fracture, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man is accused of repeatedly pushing an infant's head into his crib hard enough to cause a partial skull fracture, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the baby boy's mother took him to Arnold Palmer Hospital on Nov. 17 and doctors there discovered that the child had suffered a right partial skull fracture, swelling to the right side of his head and bruising to his inner ear.

Joshua Berry, 29, told investigators that he placed the baby on his stomach in a portable crib to go to sleep but the baby kept lifting his head, so Berry grabbed the back of the boy's head and held it down approximately five times, the arrest affidavit said.

Berry was arrested Thursday on an aggravated child abuse charge.

