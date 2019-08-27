Man raped co-worker multiple times, Osceola County deputies say

Benjamin Giles, 52, is charged with four counts of sexual battery in Osceola County.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday in Polk County on suspicion of raping a woman twice in the Celebration and Kissimmee areas Aug. 16.

Osceola County deputies said a friend of the victim reported her missing around 11 p.m. The friend told deputies the victim left her residence with three men to perform landscaping and window repair work.

The victim returned home after the missing person report was filed and said she was raped by Benjamin Giles, 52, according to a news release.

Deputies said Giles took the victim along with three other individuals to the Celebration area to perform landscaping and window repair but once in the area of Blake Boulevard Giles dropped off all the other occupants and told the victim to stay in the vehicle.

The victim told deputies Giles drove her to an unknown area in Celebration and raped her. Giles then drove around Kissimmee and stopped in the McClaren Circle area where he sexually battered the victim again, according to a news release.

Deputies found Giles in Haines City on Friday. Authorities said he did not cooperate with the investigation and declined to speak to investigators.

Giles was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on four counts of sexual battery. On Tuesday, Giles was extradited to the Osceola County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.