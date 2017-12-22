Man raped teen with mental handicap, tried to leave town, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Officers arrested a man accused of sexually battering a teenage girl who suffered from a mental handicap, the Holly Hill Police Department said.

Police said Rickey Coleman, 49, was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl Thursday morning at a Volusia County apartment complex.

Officers said Coleman was supposed to be caring for the girl, who he knew suffered from a mental handicap, after the girl's mother left for work.

The mother returned home from her job 30 minutes later because she said she was told she wasn't needed for the day, according to the police report.

When she arrived at her home, she found her daughter alone with her pajamas unzipped, the report said.

The girl told her mother that Coleman brought her into the bedroom, "touched her 'private areas' repeatedly" and had sex with her, police said.

After the encounter took place, the girl said, Coleman got dressed and told her he would bring her back a soda, but he instead left the home, according to the report.

Police said officers later found Coleman at a Greyhound bus station in Daytona Beach and arrested him.

Authorities said he had purchased a bus ticket in an attempt to flee to Fort Pierce.

Officers said Coleman admitted to having sex with the girl, but told police that she initiated it, according to the report.

Coleman was taken to the Volusia County Jail, where he is being held without bail on one count of sexual battery on a victim 12 years of age or older with a special condition, police said.

