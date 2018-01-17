Man rapes woman he met at pool hall in bed of truck, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. - A man is accused of raping a woman in the bed of a truck after he met her at a pool hall then leaving the victim nearly naked, crying and disoriented, according to the Ocala Police Department.

A Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy was parked at Payday Loans on Pine Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when a woman came running from near the Shamrock Motel toward his vehicle, the report said.

The victim was naked except for black leggings and one boot. She was attempting to cover herself with a blue tarp and she was crying and disoriented, according to a news release.

She told the deputy that she met a man named Alexander at Downtown Billiards and he raped her in the bed of a truck, officials said. The victim had cuts on her body and said that the man grabbed her by the throat and threatened her life, according to police.

Alexander Harvey, 47, was found at the Shamrock Motel during the investigation. Police said he told them that he met a woman at Downtown Billiards and he took her home. He declined to tell police what happened in the bed of the truck, according to authorities.

Harvey was arrested on a charge of sexual battery with force.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.