Man reels in 20-pound catch believed to be a goldfish

BOYLE COUNTY, Kentucky - A Kentucky man is able to tell quite the fish story after reeling in what is believed to be a 20-pound goldfish or koi fish.

Hunter Anderson, a part-time worker at a bait-and-tackle shop, reeled in the big catch over the weekend.

Anderson said he stopped at a private pond in Boyle County over the weekend and used a biscuit left over from breakfast to go fishing.

The man said his sister posted the picture online and it has since been shared thousands of times.

Anderson did not keep his trophy fish. He said he threw it back into the pond.

