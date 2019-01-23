Man rescued after falling into Marion County rock quarry

OCALA, Fla. - A Central Florida man is now sharing his incredible story after falling into a Marion County rock quarry.

Alex Kodak told News 6 he was rock climbing with a friend last Friday when he fell into the quarry near U.S. Highway 441 in Ocala.

Kodak was rescued by Marion County firefighters and rushed to a hospital with a broken tibia and fibula.

Kodak said doctors had to put 33 staples in his leg.

At last check, Kodak was still in the hospital.

