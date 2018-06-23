Man responsible for multiple armed robberies arrested, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man responsible for multiple armed robberies has been arrested, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Keith Beal, 49, has been arrested in connection with the robberies in the Central Florida area.

Two businesses that were robbed include a RaceTrac on South Orange Avenue and a Speedway on Turkey Lake Road, police said. The thefts happened in the late hours of Saturday, June 9, into the early hours of Sunday, June 10.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.