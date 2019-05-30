Man returning home from work ambushed, shot in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person returning home from work early Thursday was ambushed and shot by two men who forced their way into an Orlando home, police said.

The home invasion shooting was reported at 2:44 a.m. in the 800 block of Concord Street near Colonial Drive and Orange Blossom Trail.

According to Orlando police, the victim was shot in the stomach. A witness described the victim as a man.

The assailants then ran away, police said.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

No other details, including information about the culprits, have been released.

One person shot in the stomach as they entered their house on Concord St. this morning. We’re live at 5 with the latest @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/7HIEIJTLcX — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) May 30, 2019

