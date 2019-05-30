News

Man returning home from work ambushed, shot in Orlando

2 assailants on the run

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person returning home from work early Thursday was ambushed and shot by two men who forced their way into an Orlando home, police said.

The home invasion shooting was reported at 2:44 a.m. in the 800 block of Concord Street near Colonial Drive and Orange Blossom Trail.

According to Orlando police, the victim was shot in the stomach. A witness described the victim as a man.

The assailants then ran away, police said.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

No other details, including information about the culprits, have been released.

