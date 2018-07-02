News

Man returns home to find house on fire

Orlando firefighters knock down blaze in minutes

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando house caught fire early Monday after a man briefly left the home.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Prince Hall Boulevard.

The homeowner said he left his house but returned a few minutes later and found his home ablaze.

Orlando firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes. 

Officials said the fire might have started in a bedroom in front of the house. 

Fire officials said most of the damage was contained to the front portion of the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.
 

