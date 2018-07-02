Man returns home to find house on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando house caught fire early Monday after a man briefly left the home.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Prince Hall Boulevard.

The homeowner said he left his house but returned a few minutes later and found his home ablaze.

Orlando firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes.

Officials said the fire might have started in a bedroom in front of the house.

Fire officials said most of the damage was contained to the front portion of the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.



Man steps out for a few minutes only to return to find his house on fire. We are live at the scene with that story at 5:30 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Mhb4v3og1v — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) July 2, 2018

