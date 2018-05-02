Man returns to crime scene to retrieve items he left during break-ins

TAVARES, Fla. - Tavares police have an active search warrant for a man they said broke into a nursing home construction site.

Police have dubbed 43-year-old Ruben Collins the "forgetful thief" because, they said, he's left personal items behind during two break-ins.

"He was the forgetful thief," Cpl. Sarah Coursey said. "We talked about something with Cinderella and the slipper to match him with the shoe, (but) nothing really stuck other than he's just forgetful. We kind of thought at first maybe he was playing with us, he was kind of a 'ha ha' type thing, but we think it was purely accidental, and once he realized he left one thing, he grabbed it."

Detectives said when they arrived to the Fountain Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation construction site Saturday, not only was a refrigerator and television gone, but a sweater was left behind.

Then, two days later, investigators said they showed up again after Collins returned to take the remote to the TV he stole earlier. This time, they said, he left behind a pair of sneakers.

On Tuesday morning, police said Collins showed up again, telling the constriction crew that he promised to return the stolen items.

News 6 found 17 mugshots of Collins from the Lake County Jail, all within the past decade.

"He's well known to law enforcement," Coursey said.

Police said the construction crew initially thought the suspect was a fellow employee because there was no forced entry. At the time, the staff was unaware the suspect was gaining access through the roof of the building.

